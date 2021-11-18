Tori Roloff Announces She's Pregnant 8 Months After Suffering a Miscarriage: 'We Are so Grateful'

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring," the Little People, Big World star wrote on Instagram, tagging husband Zach Roloff

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff will soon be a family of five!

On Wednesday, Tori announced on Instagram that she and her husband are expecting their third child together, eight months after she suffered a miscarriage.

The Little People, Big World star shared the news with a series of sweet family snapshots that included Zach, 31, and their two children: son Jackson Kyle, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, who will turn 2 this week.

In one photo, Jackson held the letter board that read, "Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022," while the soon-to-be mom of three cradled her baby bump.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, held an ultrasound photo in another snapshot posted to Instagram.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori captioned the carousel of photos. "Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift! #zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3 #storyofzachandtori."

Fellow TLC star Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented, "Oh my goodness!!! Yay! Yay! Yay! 💞."

In March, Tori revealed she suffered a miscarriage six weeks into her pregnancy.

Tori wrote on Instagram at the time, "We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she continued. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

"My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him," added Tori at the time. "If there is any silver lining here it's the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that's not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."