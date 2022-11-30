Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Josiah Giggling in Santa Hat: 'All I Want for Christmas'

Tori Roloff also celebrated her son Josiah turning 7 months old

Published on November 30, 2022 03:38 PM
Tori Roloff
Photo: Tori Roloff/instagram

Tori Roloff is getting her kids ready for the holiday season!

The Little People Big World star shared a series of adorable Instagram photos Tuesday of her 7-month-old son Josiah posing for a festive shoot in an oversized Santa hat. The little boy looks too cute as he giggles while lying on a fluffy white blanket amid twinkling lights.

Other photos show the infant playing with his feet and sticking out his tongue without wearing the hat. Tori, who shares sons Josiah, Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 3, with husband Zach Roloff, also included a beautiful black-and-white snap of Josiah looking directly into the camera.

"All I want for Christmas… ❤️💚🎅🏼," Tori captioned the post.

On Wednesday, the mom of three celebrated Josiah turning 7 months old, sharing some of his most recent milestones in an Instagram post.

In the cute picture, baby Josiah wears a pair of red flannel pajamas as he smiles and lies on top of a blanket depicting his age this month.

"What a doozy!! We survived our first flu, first airplane ride, and first thanksgiving (barely)! Josiah has had a lot of ups and downs this month, and he's gained some fun skills!" she began.

"Josiah got two teeth!! 🦷 (explains a lot), Josiah is rolling and 'crawling' everywhere! 🌀, Josiah has found a new voice level which has actually been fun! 💥, Si is eating everything in sight (food or not)! 🍽️ Josiah went on his first airplane ride to Arizona ✈️, His smile can still light up a room, or his cry can tear a heart out! 😃."

"We love this kid so stinking much!! I love his personality when he's not hungry 🥴🤣🤣 keep growing si guy! 🤍," she concluded.

