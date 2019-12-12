Tori Roloff Is 'Trying Really Hard to Love' Her Body Three Weeks After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Tori Roloff is learning to be gentle on herself regarding her postpartum figure.

The Little People, Big World star, 28, welcomed her second child, daughter Lilah Ray, just three weeks ago. But in a recent Instagram post (featuring Tori, Lilah and her 2½-year-old son Jackson Kyle), she revealed it’s taking her some time to adjust in terms of her body image.

“I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body. It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard,” the new mom of two began. “Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted.”

“I hate asking for help,” she continued. “I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with.”

“I know it’s temporary,” Tori said. “I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”

Tori went on to address “all those PP mamas out there,” asking them to “Love yourself hard.”

“We all have our days and that’s okay. Our bodies are so insane and I’ve said it before — women are bad ass,” she said. “I thank God everyday for the family he’s given me. I’ll be here continuing to try and practice what I preach and love myself through this phase. #postpartumbody #storyofzachandtori #itsallworthit“

Tori’s sister-in-law Audrey Roloff (who’s expecting her second child, a son, with husband Jeremy Roloff) left the new mother of two some words of encouragement in a comment on the snapshot.

“You’re a boss 💗 let yourself have all the rest and recovery you need,” wrote Audrey, 28.

Ahead of welcoming baby Lilah (her second child with husband Zach Roloff) on Nov. 19, Tori opened up about her changing body at the 20-week mark of her pregnancy, sharing that she was “feeling a lot better now than I did in my 1st trimester.”

She also admitted she had the “confidence to post” the pictures because of the support she got on a previous post about self-image, thanking her fans for their “sweet” comments and writing, “I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl.”

Tori revealed in her previous post that she “had a harder time accepting my body this go around,” having “gotten bigger a lot faster than” with her first pregnancy and even enduring people asking her if she’s sure she’s not actually carrying more than one baby.

“It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way,” the star continued. “But for all those women out there — pregnant or not — you need to hear this just like I do: you’re beautiful, you’re strong, and dang it love yourself no matter what.”