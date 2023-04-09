Tori Roloff Documents Her Kids Coloring Easter Eggs Together — See the Sweet Photos!

The Roloff children are celebrating Easter!

A day before the springtime holiday, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff posted a series of cute photos on Instagram of her and husband Zach's kids Josiah Luke, 9 months, Lilah Ray, 3, and Jackson Kyle, 5, dyeing eggs in colorful shades for the special day.

The shots also showed the kids partaking in outdoor playtime and enjoying the spring weather by digging in a garden box, pushing around a toy wheelbarrow and wading in a creek.

In a post shared Sunday, Tori, 31, can be seen posing with Zach, 32, and their three kids outdoors.

"He is risen! The tomb is empty! Let us rejoice! 🎉," she captioned the shot. "Happy Easter from the Roloff's!🤍✝️🌷☀️."

Tori previously posted a video documenting a family visit to a local farm for an egg hunt and a visit with the Bunny himself last week.

"Thankful for spring in Oregon," she captioned the clip.

The season is not the only thing the Roloffs have to be thankful for recently. Back in February, Zach underwent emergency brain surgery.

"I had a shunt revision surgery after getting really sick," Zach explained after the procedure. "The shunt has always been something I've had but became very real this past week for our family."

A shunt is a hollow tube surgically placed in the brain — or occasionally in the spine — to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Tori made sure to update fans as her husband recovered, stating that the 72 hours following the operation were "scary," but she was quick to reassure everyone that he "handled it like a rockstar."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Thank you Jesus! And thank you to everyone who prayed for us, and offered to bring us food and supported us through this whole experience!" she wrote on Instagram.