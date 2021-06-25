Bringing Up Bates' Tori Bates, Husband Bobby Smith Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Charlotte Raine

Tori Bates' pregnancy news came 10 months after she gave birth to her second baby, son Kolter Gray, in March

Tori Bates is now a mom of three!

The Bringing Up Bates star, 25, welcomed her third baby, daughter Charlotte Raine, with husband Bobby Smith, 26, at 5:35 a.m. on Friday, June 25, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Back in January, Tori revealed that she and her husband were expecting their third child together and shared the sex and name of their baby on the way. The pair tied the knot in December 2017.

Tori's pregnancy news came 10 months after she gave birth to their second child, son Kolter Gray, on March 25, 2020. The couple also share 2½-year-old son Robert Ellis IV (aka Kade), whom they welcomed in November 2018.

"Our baby girl will be here in June 2021! It has been such a joy watching Kade and Kolter's sweet little friendship grow, and we are just over the moon to think about how perfectly Charlotte Raine will fit in with them," the couple told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

"God has given us such incredible opportunity and blessing to bring up these little ones in a way that honors Him, and the potential that they will have to be a light to the world around them is so exciting," they added.

"We are so looking forward to the day we get to hold her in our arms," Tori told Romper. "Kade and Kolter are going to love learning to protect her and take care of her so sweetly. ... God is so good to our little family, and He pours out his blessings on us in so many ways that we could never deserve."

On Instagram, Tori shared a pair of sweet photos holding an ultrasound image while embracing her husband. "We are so excited to announce that we're expecting baby number 3!🤰🏻 it's a girl!💓 we can't wait to welcome Charlotte Raine Smith coming June 2021!" she captioned the post.

There are other new Bates babies, too. Tori's sister Josie Bates announced the birth of her second child, daughter Hazel Sloane on June 15, and Whitney Bates welcomed son Jadon Carl, her fourth child, on June 7.

