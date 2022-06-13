Tori and Zach's son Jackson had surgery back in November to help correct the bowing in his legs

Tori and Zach Roloff Encourage Son Jackson, 5, to Take First Steps After Leg Surgery in LPBW Clip

Tori and Zach Roloff are helping their little boy get back on his feet.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Tori and Zach's 5-year-old son Jackson Kyle is recovering from his leg surgery, which he had in November to help correct the bowing in his legs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tori and Zach, who are also parents to daughter Lilah Ray, 2, and welcomed their third baby Josiah Luke in April, help Jackson get up from the couch and work on his walking skills following his surgery.

"It's the day after Jackson's surgery and he's gotta start taking steps with his walker. He's been through a lot the last day. But we've gotta get him up, we've got to get him taking a few steps to get going again," Zach says in a confessional.

Tori then assists her son with his walker and asks him to practice his steps as the doctor showed him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jackson - LPBW Credit: TLC

After taking a small step, Jackson says, "I just want to get back to the couch."

"We were optimistic about his maybe walking the next day but he wasn't," Zach adds in a later confessional. "I think there are a couple reasons why he doesn't want to walk. Jackson's still recovering, he's still tired, very emotional day yesterday, a very emotional night. It could be pain, it could just be discomfort."

Once Jackson is back on the couch, Tori reminds her son, "the faster that we start practicing walking, the stronger our legs get and the faster we get to do things."

"I'm glad that you at least got up, we'll try again later," she tells Jackson.

In a November post on Instagram, Tori commended Jackson for being "so brave and confident" before his surgery.

"This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident. He made @zroloff07 and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry," she wrote.

"Today has been one of the hardest days I've ever had. Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through," Tori continued. "However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him."