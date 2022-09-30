Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Baby No. 3: 'We're Excited'

"Check back with me in about one year," Topher Grace told Kelly Clarkson after she congratulated him on his pregnancy news with wife Ashley Hinshaw

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 10:37 PM
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw in January 2020. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw are about to be a family of five.

The That '70s Show alum, 44, confirmed that they're expecting their third child as he appeared Friday on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "We're excited. My wife, I'll just take this moment on national television to say how beautiful and amazing she is," Grace raved.

He joked: "Everyone says on the first baby they're like, 'Congratulations!' On the second, they're like, 'Congratulations' and on the third baby, there's like a question mark at the end, like, 'Congratulations...?' "

"That's exciting though, it is cool. Your family's just getting even bigger, that's cool," Clarkson said, to which Grace responded: "Yeah, check back with me in about one year."

Grace tied the knot with Hinshaw, 33, in 2016, and the couple shares daughter Mabel Jane, 4½, and another baby born in 2020.

topher-grace.jpg
Todd Williamson/Getty.

The Spider-Man 3 actor revealed the arrival of their second child to PEOPLE in April 2021, as he opened up about raising a newborn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had a kid during quarantine," Grace said, noting that he kept busy with video games and binge-watching TV up until the birth. "Then it was a lot of changing diapers."

He also spoke about returning to work after the birth on his ABC show Home Economics, in which he worked with some 9-month-old costars.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'

"Every day, I'm leaving my baby to come to work and work with two babies," he said last year. "In the script, it read very funny, and I've seen it now — it is very funny onscreen. But when I'm doing the scenes and my two scene partners are 9 months old, it's challenging.

"I remember once on 70's Show I had to hold a baby and I'm treating it like it was, I don't know, toxic waste or something. I was so scared I was going to get hurt or hurt the baby. I didn't know how to handle that. Now I'm much better. My wife would tell you I'm not as good as I could be, but I am better at soothing these kids!" Grace added.

Grace is preparing to make his return to the That '70s Show universe with a guest appearance on the upcoming Netflix reboot That '90s Show. He previously starred as Eric Forman on the Fox sitcom that ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006.

