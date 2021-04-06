Topher Grace Opens Up About Welcoming Baby No. 2 with Wife Ashley Hinshaw During Quarantine

The Home Economics star tells PEOPLE that his quarantine included "a lot of changing diapers" after he and wife Ashley Hinshaw welcomed their second child last year

Topher Grace's quarantine was spent caring for a newborn.

The That 70's Show alum, 42, and wife Ashley Hinshaw confirmed their pregnancy news in January 2020 when they attended the Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual celebration in Los Angeles, with Hinshaw, 32, showing off her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

Speaking with PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands now, Grace officially reveals that they welcomed their second baby during lockdown last year.

"We had a kid during quarantine," he shares, adding that he kept busy at home during the pandemic by playing video games and binge-watching TV before the birth. "Then it was a lot of changing diapers," says the dad, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Mabel Jane with the True Blood actress, whom he wed in May 2016.

Grace also opens up about returning to work after the baby while filming his new ABC sitcom Home Economics, which required him to work with twin baby costars who were about 9 months old.

"Every day, I'm leaving my baby to come to work and work with two babies," he says. "In the script, it read very funny, and I've seen it now — it is very funny on-screen. But when I'm doing the scenes and my two scene partners are 9 months old, it's challenging."

"I remember once on 70's Show I had to hold a baby and I'm treating it like it was, I don't know, toxic waste or something," he recalls with a laugh. "I was so scared I was going to get hurt or hurt the baby. I didn't know how to handle that. Now I'm much better. My wife would tell you I'm not as good as I could be, but I am better at soothing these kids!"

