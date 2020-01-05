Baby No. 2 on the Way! Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Second Child Together

Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their second child!

On Saturday night, the couple attended the Art Of Elysium’s 13th Annual celebration in Los Angeles and Hinshaw, 31, showed off her growing baby bump while walking the red carpet beside her husband, 41.

For the outing, the True Detective actress wore a baby blue floral dress and cradled her bump while posing with a giant smile on her face. Meanwhile, the That ’70s Show alum stood by her side while opting for a suit and black tie.

The actor went on to address the exciting news at the event. “As you can see, we’re expecting our second,” he said according to E! News, before cracking a joke to charity head Jennifer Howell. “And after learning what toddlers are really like, this one is all yours, Jen.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Ashley Grace and Topher Grace Leon Bennett/WireImage

RELATED: Topher Grace Is a Dad! Actor and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Welcome Daughter Mabel Jane

Hinshaw also shared her pregnancy news on Instagram later that night. “When you try to do the ‘bump cup’ thing but you’re not really sure it worked🤷🏼‍♀️ #pregnant,” she captioned a shot of the pair at the event.

Shameless star Shanola Hampton was among the many to congratulate the couple in the comments section of Hinshaw’s post, writing, “Sooooo excited for you two! Congratulations!!!”

Image zoom Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Grace and Hinshaw welcomed their first child, daughter Mabel Jane Grace, on November 1, 2017.

Opening up about one of the best parts about being a new parent, Grace told Coveteur last year, “My daughter is my favorite thing about becoming a parent.”

The couple tied the knot in the Santa Barbara area of California in May 2016, a little over two years after they began dating and 16 months after they were engaged.