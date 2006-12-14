Baby 9: Top Ten Celebrity Babies Born in 2006
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although theyare all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instantcelebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among thefellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment andspeculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, aswell as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
With this in mind, the Celebrity Baby Blog presents to you, over the next week, our Top Ten Celebrity Babies Born in 2006…
The Celebrity Baby Blog’s #9 baby of 2006 is Johan Riley Fyodor TaiwoSamuel.
Johan, born on November 22,came into the world to a supermodel mom and musician dad, in amulticultural family where the children take center stage (even thoughmom, Heidi Klum, is the best at walking it!). Heidi and husband Seal selected Gala, a German magazine, as the venue to debut their latest collaboration. Just like his older siblings Leni and Henry,Johan will travel the world over, be offered access to some of the mostexclusive places, and play with some of best playmates that life has tooffer: his adoring, super-involved parents!
