Curtis Stone on Hudson's Refined Palate: 'He's a Good Eater!'

From crab and lentils to steak, "He's chompin' away," the celeb chef says of his 20-month-old son.

Curtis Stone‘s son Hudson is growing right up. Like most 20-month-olds, he’s walking, talking and playing. When it comes to eating, though, Hudson’s palate is rather refined for his age.

“He’s a good eater! We’ve introduced him to all kinds of food. His mum [Lindsay Price]’s a great cook, and she does just as much of the cooking as I do for him,” the Top Chef Masters host tells PEOPLE.

“There’s really nothing that he doesn’t love. He loves omelettes — anything with eggs in it. And all sorts of protein. He loves crab. He likes pasta, he likes lentils. He had a nice big steak the other night. You know, he’s chompin’ away, which is good to see.”

Stone also says that Hudson is a helper, whether it’s cooking breakfast in the kitchen or picking strawberries in the garden. But that doesn’t mean his dreams for Hudson are strictly in cuisine.



“Of course we all think we have the one genius child or the next football [star] — I think he’s going to be a soccer star,” the proud dad, 37, says. “Watching him kick a little ball around and learn and develop is just so beautiful.”

Also an author, Stone released his latest cookbook, What’s for Dinner?, in April and will be showing off some of his new recipes in Las Vegas this weekend at the Venetian and the Palazzo’s second annual Italian-themed Carnavale festival.

“I’m really focusing on the best of the seasons,” Stone says of the menu he’s prepared. “It’s comfort food but with a mix of sophistication.”

The chef won’t be traveling alone, though — Stone will be joined by his new wife, 36, and Hudson. As for what he’s most excited about by visiting Sin City, there are two things: First, “it’s actually really special just to be able to cook someone a beautiful dinner and come out and meet them and talk about it and all that sort of stuff,” he says.

But it’s not all work and no play for this family man. “We’re going to hit the pool and catch some sun. Have a couple of cocktails and relax a little.”