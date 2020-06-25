Chef Marcel Vigneron and Lauren Rae Levy Reveal the Sex of Their Rainbow Baby - with Ice Cream!

After a missed miscarriage, Top Chef's Marcel Vigneron and Lauren Rae Levy agreed before the reveal that the only color they'd hope for was "healthy"

It'll be a boy for Marcel Vigneron and Lauren Rae Levy!

The Top Chef alum and his pregnant wife, an entrepreneur, revealed the sex of their first child on the way in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet clip, the parents-to-be are shown digging into bowls of blue ice cream initially concealed by toasted marshmallows, sporting wide smiles.

The newlyweds, who married in November, have had a difficult road to parenthood after suffering a missed miscarriage in December. (A missed miscarriage is when a mother loses her baby without any symptoms and still experiences all of the signs of pregnancy.)

"Before the reveal, Marcel asked me, 'What do you want for the gender?' And I was like, 'healthy,' " Levy tells PEOPLE. "All we want is a healthy pregnancy, especially after what we went through. It changes your perspective."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Marcel Vigneron and Lauren Rae Levy's sex reveal Sergio Hernandez

Image zoom Marcel Vigneron and Lauren Rae Levy Sergio Hernandez

Image zoom Marcel Vigneron and Lauren Rae Levy Sergio Hernandez

Vigneron, who competed on the second season of Top Chef and often collaborates with Levy's family company Gotham Steel, enlisted the help of Blast Ice Cream to reveal their exciting news. They have a personal connection to the liquid-nitrogen ice-cream truck because it was also present at their California wedding.

After learning they were having a boy from the frozen treat, blue smoke bombs went off, and the entire happy moment was captured by Jason Shelton of Rayne Films.

Levy opened up about her miscarriage on Instagram in January, recalling how she carried her baby without a heartbeat for two weeks, hoping the tissue would pass naturally.

"That was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my entire life," she tells PEOPLE now. "My husband is the only thing that got me through that time."

Image zoom Marcel Vigneron and Lauren Rae Levy Sergio Hernandez

In her January Instagram post, Levy went on to reveal that she eventually had to get a dilation & curettage (D&C) surgery "a few days before Christmas," sharing a photo of herself in her hospital bed.

"Opening up about it was definitely the best thing that I did," she tells PEOPLE. "It was therapeutic and it was part of my healing process and his healing process also, for people to understand what we had gone through and for them to maybe be more sensitive about asking us about baby-making."

The two have since enjoyed learning about the term "rainbow baby" and preparing for their new addition in their Malibu home, where they've been having all their doctor appointments because of the novel coronavirus.