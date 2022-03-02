Top Chef's Leah Cohen and Husband Ben Byruch Welcome Second Baby Boy, Baker Scott

Leah Cohen and Ben Byruch have added another little boy to their family!

The Top Chef alum and her husband welcomed their second baby together, son Baker Scott, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Carter Graham.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baby Baker arrived at 8:40 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz. at birth. He was named after Cohen and Byruch's fathers, both of whom recently passed away.

"Baker is an homage to Leah's father Bill who passed away from Covid. Scott is honoring Ben's father, and whose middle name was Scott and first name Steve," a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

leah cohen leah cohen

Left: Credit: courtesy leah cohen Right: Credit: courtesy leah cohen

The couple first exclusively confirmed their exciting pregnancy news to PEOPLE back in September.

"We are so excited; we have been wanting another baby for a while and always knew we would like to have two relatively close in age," Cohen said, adding that she had "put into [her] head that [she] wanted to be pregnant or have two before [she] turned 40."

leah cohen Credit: courtesy leah cohen

At the time, Cohen said the couple "started trying a few months ago and were able to get pregnant naturally."

"We recognize how fortunate we are to have gotten pregnant relatively quickly and are so grateful," she added.

"There is so much excitement but of course nervousness with any pregnancy. Hoping for a healthy mama and baby throughout. We cannot wait to welcome another baby boy into the family in early 2022," said Cohen.

Since Carter was still very young at the onset of the pandemic, Cohen said he is "definitely used to me being home and having a lot of mommy time."

"There will be a lot of changes to prepare him for, me and Ben going back to work full-time and welcoming a new baby, but I know he is going to do great," she shared. "He is a very calm, easy-going child and I am excited to see him become a big brother."

Cohen — who placed sixth on the Top Chef's fifth season — and Byruch were married in July 2016. The couple owns Pig & Khao, a Filipino-Thai restaurant and Piggyback Bar, both in New York City.