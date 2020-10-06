Top Chef Winner Kelsey Barnard Clark Welcomes Daughter Evelyn June

Kelsey Barnard Clark's baby girl rounds out her family of four alongside husband Deavours Clark and their son Monroe, 3

Kelsey Barnard Clark's bun is done!

The Top Chef season 16 winner and husband Deavours Clark welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Monday, Oct. 5, Barnard Clark announced Tuesday morning on Instagram.

Joining the couple's 3-year-old son Monroe, daughter Evelyn 'June' Clark arrived at 4:03 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 19.5 inches.

"She arrived quickly, quietly, and sweet as can be. What a gift her life already is," the new mom of two captioned a gallery of photos on Instagram, showing the proud parents in the hospital with their newborn.

Clark announced her baby news in an adorable April Instagram post. With her firstborn, son Monroe, joyfully sitting in the grass and holding a sonogram picture and a Bible, the then-mom-to-be shared a sweet message.

"I've always been the type of person who makes decisions swiftly, and with certainty," she began her post. "On the contrary, Deavours is the definition of analytical. When we found out we were pregnant with our first child, a little over 3 years ago, I was sure we'd leave the hospital without being able to decide on a name for him or her. However, to my complete shock, when we started discussing names it was easy."

"We immediately agreed that we'd always choose names from family ancestry and that our first girl would carry on our grandmothers' names. When we shared the news of our pregnancy with each of our grandmothers, we told them about our plans to honor them if it was a girl," Clark continued. "Days later, they invited us to lunch and said they had something special to give us."

"With proud, beaming smiles, they handed us a tiny Bible wrapped in lacy pink cloth with a short, sweet note from both of them. There was no hiding their excitement," she went on. "We hate they're missing out on this earthly debut, but we have a feeling they had a hand in the matter someway, somehow."

"We are thrilled to welcome a baby girl, due this fall!" Clark concluded the message beside three pink emojis.

The Alabama native previously talked to PEOPLE about having to leave her then-9-month old son with her husband for nine weeks to film the Emmy-winning Bravo reality show, missing his first steps in the process.

Learning that her baby boy had reached that milestone while she was away nearly caused Clark to quit the show. Calling to check in from Top Chef's set in Kentucky, Clark immediately broke down during one of only three calls she made home.