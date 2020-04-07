Top Chef Winner Kelsey Barnard Clark Expecting Her Second Child — a Girl!

Image zoom Kelsey Barnard Clark/ Instagram

Kelsey Barnard Clark is expecting!

The winner of Top Chef season 16 announced Friday that she and husband Deavours Clark are expecting their second child together in an adorable Instagram post.

With their firstborn, son Monroe, joyfully sitting in the grass and holding a sonogram picture and a Bible, the soon-to-be mother of two shared a sweet message.

“I’ve always been the type of person who makes decisions swiftly, and with certainty,” she began her post. “On the contrary, Deavours is the definition of analytical. When we found out we were pregnant with our first child, a little over 3 years ago, I was sure we’d leave the hospital without being able to decide on a name for him or her. However, to my complete shock, when we started discussing names it was easy.”

She continued, “We immediately agreed that we’d always choose names from family ancestry and that our first girl would carry on our grandmothers’ names. When we shared the news of our pregnancy with each of our grandmothers, we told them about our plans to honor them if it was a girl. Days later, they invited us to lunch and said they had something special to give us. With proud, beaming smiles, they handed us a tiny Bible wrapped in lacy pink cloth with a short, sweet note from both of them. There was no hiding their excitement. We hate they’re missing out on this earthly debut, but we have a feeling they had a hand in the matter someway, somehow.”

“We are thrilled to welcome a baby girl, due this fall!” Clark concluded the message beside three pink emojis.

Later that day Clark also posted a charming video of her 2-year-old son painting on an easel as part of a fun sex reveal.

“What color is that? Is that pink?” the chef can be heard saying before she asks Monroe, “What does pink mean?,” followed by an excited exclamation of “It’s a girl!”

On Tuesday, Clark shared a shot of her baby bump with Monroe resting closely on top of her belly.

“Full lap, full heart,” she captioned the shot before adding two heart emojis — one blue and one pink.

Image zoom Kelsey Barnard Clark/Instagram

The Alabama native previously talked to PEOPLE about having to leave her then-9-month old son Monroe with her husband for nine weeks to film the Emmy-winning Bravo reality show, missing his first steps in the process.

Learning that her baby boy had reached that milestone while she was away nearly caused Clark to quit the show. Calling to check in from Top Chef‘s set in Kentucky, Clark immediately broke down during one of only three calls she made home.

“He was walking and he was not walking when I left. And I absolutely, honest to God, lost my s— on the phone,” Clark admitted to PEOPLE at the time. “I was just like, ‘I want to leave. This is horrible. What have I done? My child’s walking!’ It put me into a spiral for days.”