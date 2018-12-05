Joe Flamm‘s newest sous chef has arrived!

The Top Chef season 15 winner and his wife Hillary Delich are parents to a baby boy named Luka William, who was born on Tuesday at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago.

“Today was the best day Luka William Flamm 12-4-18,” the proud dad wrote on Instagram, along with an adorable photo of the newborn.

The couple announced the pregnancy on social media in June after first revealing their news at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado.

“We’re really excited about the baby. Overwhelmed and overjoyed for sure,” Flamm told PEOPLE exclusively at the time of the couple’s exciting new chapter. “Can’t wait to meet the little man in November.”

Flamm currently serves as the executive chef at Spiaggia, an Italian eatery located on Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile. He and Delich tied the knot in May 2015.

Both Flamm and Delich have shared numerous photos throughout the pregnancy. They became homeowners in September, when the then-mom-to-be posted a snapshot of the couple in front of their new Chicago digs.

On Thanksgiving, Delich captioned an image of herself and Flamm (with the latter pointing at his wife’s baby bump), “Thankful for all the things this year. #flammbino #39weeks“

“Sunday mornings ❤️ #37weeks #dayoffing,” Flamm wrote earlier in November, sharing a photograph of his wife making breakfast while drinking from a mug, showing off her growing belly under a gray sweater.