Dale Talde and wife Agnes Chung Talde are already parents to 2-year-old son Everest

Top Chef's Dale Talde Expecting Baby Boy with Wife Agnes: 'Can't Wait to Meet Our New Addition'

Baby excitement is cooking at the Talde house!

On Monday, Top Chef judge Dale Talde revealed that he and his wife Agnes Chung Talde are expecting their second child together, another son. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Everest.

Talde, 42, announced the news on Instagram alongside a picture of Everest hugging the family dog, who was wearing a sign reading, "sweet, precious, adorable baby boy." The picture also featured a set of blue balloons behind the toddler.

"@everesteatstheworld is going to have a little brother. @agneschung and can't wait to meet our new addition," the restaurateur captioned the adorable photo.

Chung Talde also posted the happy news to her own Instagram page, sharing a video of Everest jumping for joy while throwing blue confetti into the air.

"Guess what? We're adding another baby boy to the Talde family!!! We are so excited 💙," the soon-to-be mom of two wrote.

Many of Talde's culinary colleagues congratulated him on the new family addition.

Chef Grace Ramirez wrote, "Looove!!!" while Chef Manolo López added, "🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 congrats to you & the family"

"Awww congratulations! 🧡," the official Bravo Top Chef account replied.

The pregnancy news comes one week after Talde honored his wife on Instagram for Mother's Day.

Talde posted a cute photo of Chung Talde and their son Everest posing in front of a skyline view.