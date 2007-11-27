Top Celebrity Babies Born in 2007: CBB accepting nominations
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they areall very special to their parents, only a few are born into instantcelebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among thefellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment andspeculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, aswell as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
We’re taking nominations for this year’s top 10 list. Please nominate your favorite celebrity baby born in 2007 by posting a comment below.
When nominating a baby, consider their popularity in the public, who their parents are, the controversy surrounding their gestation or birth, or how closely watched their mother’s pregnancy was. Of course, if you think they’re too darn cute, that’s a good reason too! The list CAN include babies who are not yet born — those who are expected to arrive by December 31 — Jill Hennessy, Poppy Montgomery, Drea de Matteo, Constance Zimmer, Helena Bonham Carter, & Campbell Brown. Remember: They must be born in 2007.