Among the top 10 names for girls so far are Maeve, Isla and Aurelia, while the boys' list includes Asher, Leo and Silas, according to nameberry.com

How Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Kids Are Leading the Pack of 2020's Top Baby Names

The time has come for Nameberry to release their mid-year top baby names of 2020 — and two celebrity siblings' monikers seem to have had a big influence on new parents.

Topping the list of 10 most popular names are Milo and Luna, which evoke the names of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles Theodore, 2, and daughter Luna Simone, 4. "Miles" itself is on the list of top 100 names, too — and Theodore is also in the top 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Other monikers in the top 10 for girls are Ophelia, Eleanor, Ava and Aurora, while the boys' list includes Asher, Levi, Silas and Atticus.

Nameberry also reports the "hottest" names of the year so far for both boys and girls, like Nova, Phoenix, Hugo, Cordelia, Anastasia, Rowan and Kai.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom SL Liang/Getty

Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, have opened up in the past about their thoughts in naming both of their children.

In December 2017, the then-pregnant model and cookbook author gave her Twitter followers insight into the process of choosing a moniker for her second child on the way, revealing that she and Legend, 41, were looking into unisex baby names — though it didn't appear to be going well at the time.

"Jesus Christ my baby will have no name," she joked while sharing a photo list of names like Ash, Aspen, Basil, Bay, Berry, Blaze, Brook/Brooke and Cedar.

Explained Legend days after the birth of his son the following May, "We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens; every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it. So Miles is, of course, the same name as the great Miles Davis."

RELATED VIDEO: Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter Fight Over Names For Baby No. 2

Nameberry's complete list of top 10 girl names for 2020 so far is as follows:

Luna

Maeve

Aurora

Olivia

Isla

Ava

Ophelia

Eleanor

Eloise

Aurelia

And the boy list is: