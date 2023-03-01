Tooth Fairy Price Tracker Reveals Average Amount Kids Around the U.S. Get Under Their Pillows

Tooth Fairy prices around the country are taking a hit on parents' pockets.

Every year since 1998, dental insurance provider Delta Dental has tracked the average price of a single tooth across the United States. Their data shows a 379% surge in the average amount of money the Tooth Fairy leaves under children's pillows from its beginnings, going from $1.30 in 1998 to $6.23 in 2023.

The price has gone up a bit from last year as well. In 2022, kids were getting an average of $5.36, indicating a 16% increase since last year.

Different parts of the country are showing different price trends, the poll also shows. Kids in the midwest are bringing in the least per tooth at $5.63, up 32% from last year but still trailing the national average by $1.36.

Smiling child missing their front teeth. Getty

Kids in the northeast are getting less than their west coast and southern counterparts, bringing in $6.14 — which goes below the national average after leading the country in 2022 with $7.36 per tooth.

West coast kids have seen a 53% increase from last year to $6.25, while the south has seen a 14% increase from last year, bringing it up to $6.59.

If current trends continue, U.S. kids in 2048 will be expecting around $30 per tooth.

"Delta Dental has been analyzing the Tooth Fairy's U.S. annual giving trends for a quarter century, highlighting the role of good oral health care habits for children," said Gabriella Ferroni, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, Delta Dental Plans Association.

"We know this time-honored tradition will continue to bring great joy to homes across the country, and we look forward to seeing how the Tooth Fairy's giving changes over the next 25 years. Given the projection, it would be in the Tooth Fairy's best interest to invest in a larger purse."