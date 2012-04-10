Tony Romo and Candice Crawford Welcome Son Hawkins

The newest Dallas Cowboy has arrived!

Tony Romo and Candice Crawford welcomed son Hawkins Crawford Romo on Monday, April 9, Cowboys spokesperson Rich Dalrymple confirms.

“Hawkins Crawford Romo is now a part of the Dallas Cowboys family,” the rep said in a statement.

“He came into this world on 4/9/12 at 5:30 p.m., 8 lbs. and 8 oz. All is well with mom.”

The Cowboys quarterback, 31, and Crawford, 25, were married in May 2011 and announced the pregnancy in October.



Her elder brother, Gossip Girl star Chace, told PEOPLE he planned to be “the best uncle” to their baby boy.