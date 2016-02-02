The San Antonio Spurs player and wife Axelle Francine are already parents to 21-month-old son Josh

Baby Boy on the Way for Tony Parker

It’ll be another son for NBA All-Star Tony Parker!

The San Antonio Spurs player announced on his French radio show Monday evening that he and wife Axelle Francine are expecting their second child together, a boy to be named Liam.

The couple are already parents to 21-month-old son Josh.

“Before starting, I have some news to announce,” Parker, 33, told listeners. “My wife is pregnant and our first son Josh is going to have a little brother. It’s due to happen in July.”

Parker also posted the news on Twitter alongside family and baby emojis.

The big news throws into question Parker’s chance to play for his native France in the Rio Olympics this summer. After making the exciting announcement on his radio show, Parker said that because his wife’s due date falls directly between France’s qualifying tournament and the Olympics, he may not be available to play in the games.

But Parker later told France’s sports newspaper L’Equipe that he plans to play in Manila and if they qualify for Rio, he will continue with the team.

“It was a decision which had to be taken together. She knows how important this is for me. We evaluated all the possibilities and I’ve made my decision. I said, ‘I’m going,’ ” said Parker, who also revealed the name of his baby boy on the way.

“In making my choice, my goal is to live as best as possible these two great moments — to be there for the birth of my son, qualify France for the Olympics and end my career with France’s team with a beautiful Olympic medal which I can show my sons, Josh and Liam.”

Parker and French journalist Francine were married in August 2014, and welcomed first son Josh earlier that year.