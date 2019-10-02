Tony Hale Jokes About Leveraging 'Shame' to Get Daughter Loy, 13, to Complete Household Chores

Tony Hale has got parenting down to an art.

The Archibald’s Next Big Thing creator and voice actor paid a visit to Kelly Clarkson on the set of her new daytime talk show Wednesday, admitting that he uses “shame” to get his 13-year-old daughter Loy Ann to do her chores.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, you don’t want to clean your dishes? Well, let’s just walk down to the shelter and tell them that,’ ” said Hale, 48. ” ‘You don’t want to make your bed? Sure, I just won’t pay the mortgage, you just won’t have shelter.’ “

The father of one explained that his daughter’s unique moniker was taken from her mother Martel Thompson’s side of the family, and is Southern-inspired.

“She’s the only girl of a line of men named Loy … she’s the only girl named Loy and we were like, ‘Yeah!’ ” Hale said, noting that the lead character’s sister’s name is Loy in his children's book.

Hale joked earlier this month to PEOPLE Now about how one of his favorite activities to share with Loy involves staying inside to enjoy the cooler temperatures.

“We like a central-AC mall,” said the Arrested Development alum, sharing that there’s “an episode about mall walkers” in Archibald’s Next Big Thing that was inspired by him and his daughter.

Loy also helped her dad design her character in his 2014 children's book of the same name.

As Hale recalled in his conversation with PEOPLE Now, “She wanted her to have argyle socks and pigtails, and it was fun to do that together.”

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is streaming on Netflix now.