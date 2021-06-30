Toni Braxton is mom to sons Deizel, 18, and Denim, 19, with ex-husband Keri Lewis

Toni Braxton Celebrates Son Diezel's High School Graduation: 'Howard University Here He Comes!'

Toni Braxton is one proud mom!

Earlier this month, the singer, 53, celebrated her son Diezel, 18, as he graduated from Fusion Academy, a private high school in Los Angeles.

The "Un-Break My Heart" artist paid tribute to her youngest son on Instagram with photos from his graduation day, which his brother Denim, 19, and their father Keri Lewis also attended.

"Congratulations @diezel.braxton! Mom is so proud of you. 💜 ," the musician writes, going on to reveal where her son would be heading off to college next year. "Howard University here he comes!"

Toni Braxton son Diezel graduation Credit: Diezel Braxton/Instagram

In one of the sweet photos, Toni gives Diezel a kiss on the cheek while standing between her two sons.

Diezel also shared a series of photos from his big day on Instagram, featuring a photo with Lewis, who split from Toni in 2013.

"Deuces High school ✌🏾," Diezel captioned the pictures.

Last month, Toni shared a sweet message about her sons on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day.

"Being your mother is the greatest gift of all @denimbraxton@diezel.braxton," the mom of two wrote alongside photos with her sons.

For Diezel's 18th birthday in March, the singer posted a slideshow of throwback videos of her with her son as a baby.