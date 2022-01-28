Pod Save America Co-Host Tommy Vietor Shares Loss of Daughter at 24 Weeks in Heartbreaking Post

"A knot in her umbilical robbed her of nutrients and us of our future together," Tommy Vietor shared on Instagram Friday

Tommy Vietor is mourning the loss of his baby girl.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Friday, the Pod Save America co-host and former spokesperson for President Barack Obama announced that he and wife Hanna suffered a pregnancy loss with their daughter at 24 weeks.

"On Thursday, January 27th our baby girl arrived into this world after only 24 weeks. A knot in her umbilical robbed her of nutrients and us of our future together," the 41-year-old writes alongside photos of the couple with their daughter. "We are so blessed and grateful for the hours we had to stare at her, kiss her, and hold her in our arms."

"She is perfect. Delicate little hands. Big goofy feet. Hanna's dark hair and olive skin. We are now home from the hospital, hearts and plans for the future shattered into pieces, without our baby girl. But she is part of us, and we will love and honor our daughter forever. We wish you could have met her," he continues.

"Life is a gift, one that can float by unnoticed, routine and mundane. At life's most extreme moments, whether from overwhelming joy or inconsolable grief, you often feel the most alive – enharmonic notes that sound a profound awareness of and gratitude for life. Our baby girl gave us that gift, even as life was stolen from her," he writes, going on to share his appreciation for those working in the hospital as well as the "kindness from strangers."

"The man who asked if we needed help navigating the hospital complex, the volunteers who made tiny blankets and hats we used to swaddle our baby girl after delivery, and the doctors and nurses who cared for and consoled us during the worst moments of our lives," he adds. "The nurses a Cedars-Sinai are angels -- literally the best that humanity has to offer."

"We know this is going to get worse before it gets better, so Hanna and I are going to step away from the world for a while, seek a lot of help, and try to put each other back together," Vietor says. "I am in awe of Hanna's strength, and have never loved her more. We are so grateful to our friends and family and are surrounded by love."