Tom Welling and Fiancée Jessica Rose Lee Welcome First Child

Baby joy! Smallville actor Tom Welling and his fiancée Jessica Rose Lee welcomed a baby boy on Saturday.

Lee, 31, announced the news on her Instagram with a sweet photo of their little one’s mouth and hand.

“Thomson Wylde Welling 💫 January 5, 2019 12:31am 8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE @tomwelling,” she captioned the image.

In a Sept. 21 Instagram post, Lee, an actress as well as avid equestrian, announced the news of her pregnancy, writing “New life in the new year ✨”.

Two months later, in November, Welling shared a sweet polaroid of himself with Lee’s pregnant belly, captioning the image with the hashtags “#thankful #thankful #thankful #baby.”

The couple confirmed their engagement in early 2018 when they both referred to each other as “fiancé” on Instagram.

In February, Lee posted a sweet tribute to Welling, 41, writing, “To my perfect fiancé- I love you to infinity and beyond. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life ♥️. @tomwelling.”

In April, Welling followed with his own Instagram, using the hashtag “#fiancé.”

“Love : from half way around the world #love @jessiroselee#hereslookimgatyou #letsgo #babe#barcelona #goldcoast #aka #sea #beautiful#fashion #happy#smile #fiance #saddleclub,” he wrote.

Though it’s unclear how long they’ve been together, Lee has been posting photos of the couple since as early as 2015.

Welling was previously married to model Jamie White Welling for 10 years, before the two separated in December 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2015, according to TMZ.