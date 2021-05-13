"We do want to have kids, and I love kids," Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz tells PEOPLE

Tom Schwartz 'Still Noncommittal' on When to Have Kids with Katie Maloney: 'Don't Have Baby Fever'

Tom Schwartz isn't quite ready for babies yet.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, tells PEOPLE that he's still unsure when he'll have kids with wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz, whom he wed in August 2016 (then again in 2019 with the official paperwork filed).

"Without going into too much detail, me and Katie, we do want to have kids," says Schwartz. "As far as the timeline, I'm still noncommittal, but I'm on the record — it's official, we do want to have kids, and I love kids."

"I've been spending a lot of great quality time with some of our other friends who have had kids," he says, adding of costar Lala Kent and fiance Randall Emmett's baby girl, "Just saw Ocean the other day for the first time. She's so cute and adorable. I don't have baby fever, but yeah, love some babies."

He adds, "[We'll] wait and see what happens."

Back in September, Maloney-Schwartz, 34, touched on her family expansion plans in a reply to a user on Instagram, who had commented on a photo of Maloney-Schwartz and her husband kissing about how she might be feeling considering several current and former castmates were currently expecting babies.

"How much fomo do you want to bet Katie is having right now. Literally other than Kristen [Doute] shes the odd one out and you know how much she loves that," the user wrote in response to another who'd commented, "I'm ready for a baby announcement from them" with a heart-eyes emoji.