Tom Pelphrey Feels 'Very Lucky' About Kaley Cuoco's 'Incredible' Pregnancy: 'We're So Excited'

While promoting his film American Murder, Tom Pelphrey shared some thoughts on the happy news he and Kaley Cuoco are expecting their first baby together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on October 12, 2022 05:18 PM
Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Tom Pelphrey is "so excited" for fatherhood.

Speaking with Extra while promoting his film American Murder, the Ozark actor, 40, expressed his joy after it was revealed Tuesday that he and girlfriend Kaley Cuoco are expecting their first baby together, a daughter.

"We're so excited," he told the outlet of the happy news. "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… very fortunate… very lucky."

The actor noted that "everybody's healthy," celebrating the pregnancy as "a beautiful thing."

Cuoco, 36, and Pelphrey both shared the joyful baby news on Tuesday with separate Instagram posts. The Big Bang Theory star shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco also featured pictures of her bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looked lovingly at one another.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓 you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram.

On Pelphrey's page, the Banshee actor shared several of the same photos, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️"

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco has also opened up about how her pregnancy has had its ups and downs, revealing on her Instagram Story that she experienced morning sickness in a photo with stunt double Monette Moio.

"Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!," the actress wrote.

In another photo shared Tuesday, Cuoco relaxed on a bed slightly curled up with her eyes closed which she shared alongside a sticker of the nauseous emoji. Addressing the morning sickness again, she wrote, "This was every day between setups lol."

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco previously spoke in an interview with USA Today about how she and Pelphrey were introduced to each other for the first time — an interaction she deemed, "love at first sight."

"We have the same manager [Andrea Pett-Joseph], and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood," Cuoco told the outlet. "She's like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.'"

The two met at the Ozark premiere in April and sparks flew instantly.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," she recalled. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

"We're ready to build a life together," she added.

