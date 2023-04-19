Tom Pelphrey Raves Kaley Cuoco Is 'So Good' as Mom to Baby Daughter Matilda: 'It's Beautiful'

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco welcomed daughter Matilda three weeks ago

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 19, 2023 05:26 PM
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey baby Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Tom Pelphrey is loving every minute of life as a new dad.

Speaking with Access Hollywood on Tuesday about his upcoming HBO Max series Love & Death, the actor, 40, opened up about watching girlfriend Kaley Cuoco, 37, flourish as a first-time mom.

"Oh God, it's so cool. She is so good at it," he told the outlet. "You know, it's like all the qualities that I love Kaley about times 100. She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving…I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."

The actor also shared what it was like to hold his baby girl for the first time in the hospital.

"It's just wild. I think you're almost in a state of happy shock," he said. "Then you wake up the next morning and are like wait, yeah, that's ours."

Pelphrey and Cuoco welcomed Matilda on March 30. Shortly after, they introduced the "new light of our lives" with some of their first family photos on Instagram.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" wrote The Flight Attendant star. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓."

Kaley Cuoco Calls Newborn Daughter Matilda a 'Daddy's Girl' in Photos After Coming Home
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey and daughter Matilda. Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗," she added.

The Ozark actor also celebrated the new addition with some sweet photos, starting the caption with a quote from 13th-century Islamic poet Rumi: "You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love."

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. 🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 🤍 3/30," he continued. "Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. 💪♥️."

