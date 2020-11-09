The Wanted's Tom Parker Welcomes Son Bodhi Thomas with Wife Kelsey After Cancer Diagnosis

Tom Parker is a dad once more.

The Wanted singer has welcomed his second child with wife Kelsey Hardwick: a son named Bodhi Thomas Parker. The couple shared the news on Instagram Monday alongside exclusive photos from OK! magazine featuring the new family of four.

The baby boy, who was born in October, joins the couple's older daughter Aurelia Rose, 16 months.

The news of Bodhi's birth comes just under a month after Parker, 32, revealed that he was diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma six weeks previously and was undergoing radiation and chemotherapy in an effort to shrink it.

"I knew something wasn't right, but I never expected it to be this," Parker — who had a No. 3 hit with 2012's "Glad You Came" — told OK! magazine in an interview published last month. "It's all I can think about right now."

Tragically, life expectancy for patients with the tumor ranges from three to 18 months after diagnosis. "It's just so hard," the singer told the magazine while Hardwick added, "I honestly thought he was depressed about having man flu. We can't even believe we're having this conversation."

Parker first displayed symptoms of the tumor in July, when he suffered a seizure at the family's home in Southeast London and checked himself into his local hospital emergency department.

After being assessed and sent home by the medics, Parker returned the following week because "he felt like he was concussed," said Hardwick, 30, and was put on a waiting list for an MRI scan.

Six weeks later, the couple and their daughter were enjoying a summer staycation in Norwich, England, when things took a turn. "He suffered another seizure, which was much worse," said Hardwick. "It was really bad."

Parker was immediately sent for an MRI scan and remained in the hospital for three days having tests. It was then that the doctors pulled a curtain around his bed and told him their diagnosis. "All I could think was, 'F---ing hell!' " he said. "I was in shock. It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."

The singer thanked well-wishers for their support following his reveal of the tragic news, saying on Instagram, "We truly are overwhelmed with everyone's love, support and positivity."

"We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it's been incredible," he continued before going on to thank OK! magazine for breaking the story and "being so understanding."