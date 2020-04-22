Jimmy Kimmel’s young son, Billy, was all set to have a Spider-Man-themed birthday party before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted his plans.

Luckily, the “real” Spider-Man — actor Tom Holland — came to the rescue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday evening, the host asked Holland, who has played the superhero in four movies, for a special request.

“I have a favor to ask of you,” Kimmel said towards the end of the interview. “My son Billy turns three years old today, we watch both of your Spider-Man movies over and over and over again.”

He continued, “We promised him that the real Spider-Man would come to his party. Now, of course, we were just going to hire a guy in a suit, but now nobody’s coming to his party. His party is just us, and I was wondering if you’d say hello to him.”

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Adorably Loses His Patience During Game of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Excited to help out, Holland said he would “absolutely” love to surprise little Billy and his sister, 5-year-old Jane.

While Kimmel retrieved his kids, the actor quickly changed into his character apparel during the break, wearing a red hoodie and Spider-Man gloves.

As soon as the kids saw Holland on screen, the young fans were elated.

“That is Peter Parker!” Jane said while Billy’s face erupted into a smile.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Writes Kids’ Book The Serious Goose and Donates Proceeds to Hospital That Saved Son

Holland, transitioning from his native British accent into character, gave his introduction to Billy: “I’m Peter Parker, I live in Queens, New York, where do you live?”

“We live in California!” Jane replied.

And in true dad form, Kimmel also took the opportunity to embarrass his daughter, sharing that Jane thinks Peter Parker has a “cute” face.

After the chat, Billy remained shy in front of the camera while his sister, Kimmel and Holland proceeded to sing him “Happy Birthday” as his mother brought out Spider-Man-themed cake with a special “3” candle.

Kimmel and his family then happily thanked Holland for his appearance before signing off.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights (12:05 a.m. ET) on ABC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.