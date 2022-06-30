Tom Hiddleston and Fiancée Zawe Ashton Expecting First Baby Together

Hiddleston and Ashton got engaged three years after starring in the Broadway play Betrayal together

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton - wearing a large ring on her wedding finger - arriving at the 75th British Academy Film Awards Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are going to be parents!

The Mr. Malcolm's List actress, 37, debuted her growing baby bump at a special screening of the period drama in New York City on Wednesday.

Ashton looked absolutely radiant as she made her way down the red carpet wearing a stunning bead-embellished tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture, per Vogue, who confirmed the couple's pregnancy with a behind-the-scenes look at her glam session before the event.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13012050i) Actor Zawe Ashton attends the premiere of "Mr. Malcolm's List" at the DGA New York Theater, in New York NY Premiere of "Mr. Malcolm's List", New York, United States - 29 Jun 2022 Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Though Hiddleston, 41, was not in attendance, Ashton was joined by costars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James and Sianad Gregory, along with director Emma Holly Jones.

PEOPLE has reached out to Hiddleston's rep for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Zawe Ashton attends "Mr. Malcolm's List" New York Premiere at DGA Theater on June 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

At the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March, Ashton sparked engagement rumors when she was photographed with a ring on her wedding finger. Days after their red carpet appearance, PEOPLE confirmed the couple is engaged.

Earlier this month, the Essex Serpent actor made a rare comment about their relationship in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"I'm very happy," Hiddleston said.

The pair starred together in the play Betrayal on Broadway in 2019, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards back in September. The play starred Hiddleston as Robert, a man whose wife Emma (played by Ashton) is having an affair with his best friend, Jerry. The story follows the infidelity in reverse, from its aftermath to its beginnings.

A source close to the production told PEOPLE in March that the mostly private couple always had "lovely" chemistry together.

"They were very private publicly, but behind the scenes you could just see a lovely chemistry," the insider recalled. "There were twinkles in both of their eyes, and the entire company, including Charlie Cox, were all very close."

"And being Brits abroad, they would hang out frequently. Zawe and Tom showed great affection for each other, and you could also see that coming off slightly in their onstage performance," said the source.