Tom Hardy has a tough acting coach — his son Louis!

The proud dad, 41, told Entertainment Tonight at the Venom premiere in Los Angeles that he relied on 10-year-old Louis as he prepared to star in the Spider-Man spinoff.

“He was pretty much in the driving seat for a lot of it, and I did use him as my anthology and my mythology wizard,” Hardy said. “He told me what I was doing wrong, and I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right because children are deeply honest. He was my little spirit guide in that aspect.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Tom Hardy Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Hardy has already faced his harshest critic: “As far as I’m concerned, I passed his [test], and that’s the best I can do.”

RELATED: Tom Hardy Is Totally Unrecognizable as Al Capone in Fonzo First Look

Hardy, who costars in Venom with Michelle Williams, also said of the movie to ET, “I’ve got a really good feeling about it. I know the whole team poured a lot of love into it, and I’ve really, really enjoyed it.”

Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hardy welcomed a child with wife Charlotte Riley in October 2015 and has Louis from a previous relationship. In 2016, he joked in Esquire UK about the perils of parenting — namely the rough sleep schedule.

“If anyone else did that to you, you’d have them up at the Hague for war crimes,” he quipped.

RELATED: Tom Hardy Says His Favorite ’30 to 40 Minutes’ of Venom Were Cut from Finished Movie

Venom opens October 5.