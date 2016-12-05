Esquire UK interviews Taboo star Tom Hardy, who draws a cheeky parallel between being a parent to a newborn and the victim of a war crime

Tom Hardy Talks Baby's Sleep Schedule: 'If Anyone Else Did That to You, You'd Have Them Up at The Hague for War Crimes'

Tom Hardy is famous for his tough-as-nails roles in films like The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road. But at home, it’s a little bit of a different story.

The English actor welcomed his first child with wife Charlotte Riley in October 2015. And he says that the beginning of his little one’s life was rough on Dad’s sleep schedule, to say the least — especially considering he started shooting his new eight-part miniseries Taboo just a few weeks after the baby’s arrival.

“If anyone else did that to you, you’d have them up at the Hague for war crimes,” jokes Hardy, 39, in an interview for Esquire UK‘s January cover story.

Though Hardy and Riley — who met on the set of a British television adaptation of Wuthering Heights, became engaged in 2010 and quietly tied the knot in 2014 — became first-time parents together last year, this isn’t the actor’s first rodeo. He also has a son named Louis Thomas, 8, from a previous relationship.

The couple are fairly private about their family life, but stepped out in September 2015 with the Peaky Blinders actress’s baby bump on full display; she gave birth the next month.

According to his wife, Hardy finds time in his busy schedule to help out with domestic tasks.

“He’s great around the house. We do designated things. I love recycling. He’s good at making the bed. It works brilliantly,” Riley, 34, told The Herald – Scotland in 2015.