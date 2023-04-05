Tom Daley Shares First Photos of Newborn Phoenix, Says Son Robbie Is 'Loving' Role as Big Brother

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black welcomed their second baby together, son Phoenix, on March 28

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on April 5, 2023 01:04 PM
Tom Daley
Photo: Tom Daley/Instagram

Tom Daley is sharing the first photos of his family of four.

Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black welcomed their second baby, son Phoenix Rose last week, sharing the first pictures of the newborn on Instagram Wednesday.

In one sweet photo shared by Daley, the Olympic diver, 28, holds baby Phoenix while Black and 4½-year-old son Robert "Robbie" Ray look on with smiles. Daley also added a cute shot holding the infant, who wears an adorable blue knit sweater with a heart on the back.

"🧡 PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY 🧡 Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he's just perfect 🧡 Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO! 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦," Daley wrote.

Black, 48, also shared a snap of the new family of four, writing, "And then there were four. Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, arrived at 3:34pm on March 28, 2023. ❤️."

Daley and Black began dating in 2013 and married in May 2017 at Bovey Castle in Devon, England, about 30 miles from Plymouth, Daley's hometown.

In a joint interview with Out in 2016, Daley and Black said it was "love at first sight" between them, and that they both wanted kids.

"We were so busy making all these plans — we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday," Black revealed to the magazine at the time.

The pair celebrated a decade together last month, with Daley posting a fun photo slideshow of himself and his beau over the years and writing, "Who would have thought that a random dinner 10 years ago today would turn into what we are today!"

"10 YEARS AGO TODAY … I met my best friend and the great love of my life at a random dinner in Los Angeles that I had no business being at (I had a script due the next day!)," Black captioned his own tribute post. "I worried I was in real (good) trouble from the first moment we spoke. I was right. Thank you Tom for all of your love, patience, and encouragement, for building our family together, and for all of the many adventures past and yet to come. 🐸❤️🐵."

Paris Hilton Shares New Photos with Son Phoenix Barron, 11 Weeks: 'My Whole World'
Al Roker's Pregnant Daughter Shows Off Bump: 'Baby (& Mama) Is Growing'
Kimberly Stewart Enjoys Maui with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter, 11 — See the Sunny Shots!
Anderson Cooper Says Son Wyatt, 2, Likes to 'Keep NYC Clean' as They Sweep Street Together: Photo
