Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome 'Precious' Baby Boy — and His Name Holds Special Meaning

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are new fathers!

The couple welcomed their first child, Robert Ray, via surrogate on Wednesday, Daley and Black announced in a statement appearing in the U.K.’s Times newspaper on Saturday.

“Black-Daley: On 27 June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray,” the brief statement reads.

The moniker holds special significance: Robert was the first name of the athlete’s father, who died in 2011 after battling cancer. It is also Daley’s middle name.

In one of the baby’s first photos, both fathers cradle their son’s head in their intertwined hands.

“Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray,” Black wrote in the caption on Instagram on Saturday. “Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. ❤#AFamily #HappyBirthday 👨‍👨‍👦”

An additional photo posted by Daley shows the little one’s adorable feet. “The most magical moment of my life,” wrote Daley. “The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son. ❤👶🏼❤”

The British diver and Oscar-winning American screenwriter announced the happy news of the future addition to their family back in February by posting a picture of the pair holding up an ultrasound image on Instagram. Daley, 24, captioned his post, “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!” while Black, 44, wrote, “A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The couple began dating in 2013 and married in May 2017 at Bovey Castle in Devon, England, about 30 miles away from Plymouth, Daley’s hometown.

In a joint interview with Out, Daley and Black said it was “love at first sight” and that they both wanted kids.

“We were so busy making all these plans — we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday,” Black revealed.

Piers Allardyce/REX/Shutterstock

The pair celebrated the future arrival of their child at a baby shower in April and shared Instagram pictures in honor of the special day. They wore “Oh baby” glasses and “Daddy to be” sashes and drank from festive baby bottles.

In Daley’s selfie of the two, he captioned the picture, “SURPRISE BABY SHOWER.”

Black shared a snap of the two next to a food table with a tower of cakes and pastries, writing, “DADS to be. #BabyShower!”

The couple has addressed some negative comments they got about their surrogacy. During an appearance on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place, Daley explained the blatant homophobia expressed when fans support heterosexual couples using surrogates yet condemn homosexuals when they do.

According to the BBC, Daley said, “With Kim Kardashian West, people felt sorry she’s not able to have a child because of health reasons. How lovely it is that a surrogate has been willing to do that.”

He continued, “But for every other gay couple that is not able to have a child, but desperately would love to bring up a child like any heterosexual couple, we have been treated quite differently.”