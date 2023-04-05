Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Second Baby, Son Phoenix Rose

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are dads of two!

PEOPLE can confirm the spouses recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Daley and Black first announced the news in a statement appearing in the U.K.'s Times newspaper on Wednesday.

"BLACK-DALEY on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose," the statement read.

Baby Phoenix joins 4½-year-old big brother Robert "Robbie" Ray, whom Black, 48, and Daley, 28, welcomed via surrogate in June 2018.

While Black, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, and Daley, an Olympic diver, have yet to share a photo of their newest family member, they previously announced the birth of their older son on social media.

"Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray," Black wrote in his caption on Instagram. "Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. ❤#AFamily #HappyBirthday 👨‍👨‍👦"

Robbie's moniker holds special significance: Robert was the first name of the athlete's father, who died in 2011 after battling cancer. It is also Daley's middle name.

In one of the then-newborn's first photos, both fathers cradled their son's head in their intertwined hands. An additional photo posted by Daley showed the little one's adorable feet. "The most magical moment of my life," he wrote. "The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son. ❤👶🏼❤"

The couple began dating in 2013 and married in May 2017 at Bovey Castle in Devon, England, about 30 miles from Plymouth, Daley's hometown.

In a joint interview with Out in 2016, Daley and Black said it was "love at first sight" between them, and that they both wanted kids.

"We were so busy making all these plans — we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday," Black revealed to the magazine at the time.

The pair celebrated a decade together last month, with Daley posting a fun photo slideshow of himself and his beau over the years and writing, "Who would have thought that a random dinner 10 years ago today would turn into what we are today!"

"10 YEARS AGO TODAY … I met my best friend and the great love of my life at a random dinner in Los Angeles that I had no business being at (I had a script due the next day!)," Black captioned his own tribute post. "I worried I was in real (good) trouble from the first moment we spoke. I was right. Thank you Tom for all of your love, patience, and encouragement, for building our family together, and for all of the many adventures past and yet to come. 🐸❤️🐵."