Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Second Baby, Son Phoenix Rose

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's new addition joins the spouses' son Robert "Robbie" Ray, 4½

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 08:39 AM
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attend PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala at Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City.
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are dads of two!

PEOPLE can confirm the spouses recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Daley and Black first announced the news in a statement appearing in the U.K.'s Times newspaper on Wednesday.

"BLACK-DALEY on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose," the statement read.

Baby Phoenix joins 4½-year-old big brother Robert "Robbie" Ray, whom Black, 48, and Daley, 28, welcomed via surrogate in June 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2023

While Black, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, and Daley, an Olympic diver, have yet to share a photo of their newest family member, they previously announced the birth of their older son on social media.

"Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray," Black wrote in his caption on Instagram. "Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. ❤#AFamily #HappyBirthday 👨‍👨‍👦"

Robbie's moniker holds special significance: Robert was the first name of the athlete's father, who died in 2011 after battling cancer. It is also Daley's middle name.

In one of the then-newborn's first photos, both fathers cradled their son's head in their intertwined hands. An additional photo posted by Daley showed the little one's adorable feet. "The most magical moment of my life," he wrote. "The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son. ❤👶🏼❤"

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome "Precious" Baby Boy — and His Name Holds Special Meaning

The couple began dating in 2013 and married in May 2017 at Bovey Castle in Devon, England, about 30 miles from Plymouth, Daley's hometown.

In a joint interview with Out in 2016, Daley and Black said it was "love at first sight" between them, and that they both wanted kids.

"We were so busy making all these plans — we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday," Black revealed to the magazine at the time.

The pair celebrated a decade together last month, with Daley posting a fun photo slideshow of himself and his beau over the years and writing, "Who would have thought that a random dinner 10 years ago today would turn into what we are today!"

"10 YEARS AGO TODAY … I met my best friend and the great love of my life at a random dinner in Los Angeles that I had no business being at (I had a script due the next day!)," Black captioned his own tribute post. "I worried I was in real (good) trouble from the first moment we spoke. I was right. Thank you Tom for all of your love, patience, and encouragement, for building our family together, and for all of the many adventures past and yet to come. 🐸❤️🐵."

Related Articles
Jack Black and fellow cast members attend the premiere of the movie "School of Rock" at the Cinerama Dome September 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California.
Jack Black Is 'Looking Forward to Seeing All the Grownups' at Upcoming 'School of Rock' 20-Year Reunion
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together
Colin Kaepernick attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios
Colin Kaepernick Says He Found It 'Very Difficult' to Call Out Adoptive Parents Over Racial Issues
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cql3FeLOkiS/ My whole heart. 😍💙 #MommyMonday 1d From: Charlie Roina Subject: Re: Paris Hilton Baby Photos for PEOPLE Date: April 4, 2023 at 8:54:19 PM EDT To: Michael Gioia ﻿AGREE—you are welcome to use!
Paris Hilton Shares New Photos with Son Phoenix Barron, 11 Weeks: 'My Whole World'
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland along with Zendaya seen leaving from Mumbai post their recent visit in Mumbai for India‚Äôs Newest Cultural Landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)
Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Holding Hands in Mumbai, India — See the Photos
Khloe Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Cute Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Lavish 'Octonauts'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos
Chris Pratt and son Jack
Chris Pratt Says Son Jack, 10, 'Freaked Out' Seeing Dad in 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' (Exclusive)
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqhTCMBukAR/?hl=en. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cqij9Pvgg7j/. Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer Dances with Newborn Son Leo in Sweet Video: 'He Already Tired of Me'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce After Announcing Jim Toth Split, Prenup in Place
https://twitter.com/Kate_Chastain/status/1641813085852762113 . Kate Chastain/Twitter
'Below Deck' Alum Kate Chastain Shares Updated Photo of Baby Bump: 'I Waddle Now'
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Matilda: 'Little Miracle'
Nick Jonas Battles With His Daughter’s Fold-Up Ball Pit in Relatable Dad Moment
Nick Jonas Battles with Daughter's Fold-Up Ball Pit in Relatable Dad Moment
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqbd_qnyTto/ — Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Paris Soccer Game with Kendall Jenner: 'Soccer Moms for the Win'
Kim Kardashian and Son Watch Paris Soccer Game with Kendall Jenner: 'Soccer Moms for the Win'
Prince François
Prince Guilluame and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Introduce New Baby Prince Francois in First Photos
Brooke Shields attends the "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" New York Premiere
Brooke Shields Says She's Proud of Her Daughters for 'Speaking Their Mind' in New Documentary