Tom Colicchio Welcomes Son Mateo Lev

Wife Lori Silverbush gave birth to Mateo Lev Colicchio on Tuesday, March 22 at 12:11 p.m., his rep tells PEOPLE.

There’s another cook in the kitchen — Top Chef‘s Tom Colicchio has welcomed his third son.

Wife Lori Silverbush gave birth to Mateo Lev Colicchio on Tuesday, March 22 at 12:11 p.m. in New York City, his rep tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Weighing in at 7.9 lbs., Mateo joins big brothers Luka Bodhi, 19 months, and Dante, 17, the chef’s son from a previous relationship. Mom and baby are both doing well, says the rep.

No hospital food for the newly-expanded Colicchio clan either! The chef de cuisine at Craft, James Tracey, is sending dinner from the restaurant over to the hospital for the family.