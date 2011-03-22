Tom Colicchio Welcomes Son Mateo Lev
There’s another cook in the kitchen — Top Chef‘s Tom Colicchio has welcomed his third son.
Wife Lori Silverbush gave birth to Mateo Lev Colicchio on Tuesday, March 22 at 12:11 p.m. in New York City, his rep tells PEOPLE.
Weighing in at 7.9 lbs., Mateo joins big brothers Luka Bodhi, 19 months, and Dante, 17, the chef’s son from a previous relationship. Mom and baby are both doing well, says the rep.
No hospital food for the newly-expanded Colicchio clan either! The chef de cuisine at Craft, James Tracey, is sending dinner from the restaurant over to the hospital for the family.
— Sarah Michaud with reporting by Liza Hamm