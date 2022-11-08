Tom Brady Says Daughter Vivian Wants Him to Show His 'Happy Face,' Jokes About His Signature Scowl

Vivian Lake is keeping an eye on her dad's field demeanor.

Speaking on his podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray on Monday, Tom Brady, 45, talked about having empathy for his younger teammates during the team's struggles.

"I try to have the empathy that I was a young player who didn't have a lot of answers and didn't know what to do," explained the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, now in his 23rd season in the NFL. "So I wish I could apply that more often, as you guys have seen on my face on game day."

Brady, known for expressive sideline scowls, said he's been told to work on his facial expressions by his 9-year-old daughter.

"My daughter always says, 'Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.' And I'm trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I'm doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind out there," he shared.

Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Brady — who shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen — was happy to report his little girl had a much different reaction following the Buccaneers' win on Sunday.

"She was very excited," Brady shared. "That little girl was very excited for her dad. She is my number one cheerleader, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

The NFL star and Bündchen announced that their divorce was finalized late last month amid rumors of troubles in the marriage. Following the split, an insider told PEOPLE that the pair "agreed to joint custody of the kids," and that their kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want."

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," said the source. "That's not who either of them are."

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," the source continued. "They're not vindictive like that."

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," concluded the insider.

Speaking in a press conference addressing the split and its impact on his work with the team, Brady said he "always tried to do the best I could do," both on and off the field.

"I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different," he said. "So just try to do the best you can do every day, and I'm certainly no different."

In addition to Ben and Vivian, Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.