Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Has 'Pure Love' for Her Kitten in Cute Photos Shared by Ex-NFL Star

Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

Published on March 3, 2023 01:01 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images);
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady's daughter is purr-fectly in love.

In a cute series of photos shared on his Instagram Story on Thursday, the retired NFL star, 45, showcased his daughter Vivian Lake's cute bond with her kitten.

In one snap Vivian, 10, cuddles up to her soft white kitten as she smiles.

"Pure love," Brady wrote over the moment.

Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady/Instagram

Vivian also shows extra love to the feline, whom she adopted from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay last month, as she holds the kitten and smiles for the camera in another sweet photo.

"Puuurrrrrrrfect," wrote Brady describing the snap.

In a third photo, Vivian is seen feeding a horse.

The athlete captioned that one, "All love all the time"

Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady shares Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42. They are also parents to son Benjamin Rein, 13. Brady is dad to John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen officially divorced in October after 13 years of marriage. Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, Bündchen filed the petition for the dissolution of marriage and it was finalized on Oct. 28, 2022, in Glades County, Florida. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved, and "irretrievably broken."

Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady/Instagram

That day, the former couple both explained their decision in lengthy posts on Instagram.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," he continued. "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

In the months since Brady struggled with an up-and-down final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before announcing on Feb. 1 that he was retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he said in a video while choking up, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

