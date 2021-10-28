Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11, with Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady Says He Wishes He Was 'There More' with His Kids amid NFL Career: 'I Try to Do My Best'

Tom Brady is opening up about balancing his family with his NFL career.

In Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the 44-year-old discussed how he makes time for his three kids amid his busy sports schedule with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brady — who shares daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11, with wife Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan — explains that as a football player, he gets a "good healthy off-season" and is able to have "a lot of time off" to spend with his family.

"I try to do my best with the kids," he says. "Although I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that's been going on in the house for a long time too."

The NFL star says Bündchen, a former supermodel, has "held down the house for a long time now" while he's been busy with his football career.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady and Gisele family Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and family | Credit: Gisele/Instagram

In a previous episode of his podcast, Brady said while his wife "handles a lot of responsibilities of the house during football season" he tries to "balance it out a little more in the off-season."

Earlier this month, Brady shared that while he could continue his football career "until I'm 50 or 55" if I wanted to," he most likely won't play that long because of his family.

"... My physical body won't be the problem," he said while chatting with Amazon Prime Video's Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm during the Thursday Night Football face-off against the Bucs and the Philadelphia Eagles. "I think it'll just be, I'm just missing too much of life with my family."

At age 44, Brady is currently the oldest player who is still active in the NFL.

Last month, the star echoed similar sentiments that he could see himself playing until age 50 while with Bucs teammate and former New England Patriots star, Rob Gronkowski.

"Can Tom Brady play 'til 50? Like, 50 years old? … I don't find it so difficult," the seven-time NFL champion said as he answered some of the most frequently asked questions about himself and his teammate from the internet.