Tom Brady to Spend First Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady is going to spend his Christmas day unlike any other — on the field with his team.

The veteran quarterback, 45, is not only marking his first Christmas game this year but also his first Christmas without his children following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn how to deal with," he shared during Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "I think that's what life's about."

"So you just asked a question about, 'What have you learned from this football season?' I'm going to learn how to deal with Christmas. Even in a hotel," Brady told Gray.

"I'm going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the weekend, 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein were seen in photos with Bündchen enjoying some rest and relaxation in Brazil.

"Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️," the model captioned a series of photos from her trip on Instagram.

In the photos from Brazil, Bündchen and her two kids could be seen enjoying time at the beach and hanging by the pool, as well as playing on what appeared to be a playground-like structure.

Bündchen also uploaded images of some yummy food from their trip, and a snap of a wholesome hug she shared with Vivian.

Brady and Bündchen were married 13 years before finalizing their divorce on Oct. 28. Paperwork filed for the split called their marriage "irretrievably broken."

Earlier this month, Bündchen commented on her Brady's Instagram post celebrating their son Benjamin's 13th birthday. In the post, the NFL star called his son the "newest teenager."

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

"You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny ❤️❤️❤️," Brady — who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — captioned his post, on which Bündchen dropped a single red heart emoji.

In a post of her own, Bündchen wrote to her son that she was "so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are," adding, "Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much ❤️."