Tom Brady Says He Wants to Be the 'Best Dad' Ahead of His First Thanksgiving as a Single Parent

Tom Brady talked about being a dad at Thanksgiving ahead of his first as a single dad of three — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on November 22, 2022 04:12 PM
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Photo: Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Tom Brady is reflecting on Thanksgiving ahead of his first time celebrating the holiday as a single father of three.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about the holiday on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, Monday in conversation with co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he said on the Nov. 21 episode. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

Acknowledging his whole family's role in his 23-season career, Brady said he's "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving."

"And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he continued. "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

Talking about his Thanksgiving plans, Brady said he's "had a lot of humble pie this year" and "might have to indulge in a little pumpkin pie and whipped cream. I'm going to enjoy it. It's going to be a good Thanksgiving."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> and family
Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady shares daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen. He is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On Sunday, the NFL quarterback was all smiles in a video shared on Instagram talking about BRADY Brand's new Gummyknit sweatshirts, which was quickly crashed by Vivian in an adorable father-daughter moment.

"Hey guys, what's up? So we just dropped Gummyknit," he began the clip before getting cut off by his little girl.

"What the heck is Gummyknit?" she adorably asked as she leaned into her dad, just barely appearing in the frame wearing a pink sweatshirt and flashing a big smile.

"Vivi, it's my favorite new fabric that we developed at BRADY," he said, launching into an explanation of the new products and encouraging fans to check it out and gift it this holiday season.

At the end of the video, as Brady tells fans to "get Gummyknit," Vivian chimed in and agreed, yelling, "Get Gummyknit!"

"Vivi is asking all the right questions 😂," Brady captioned the video.

A source close to the NFL star told PEOPLE earlier this month that their two kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want" as they settle into their new normal after the former couple divorced after 13 years of marriage.

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," the source continued. "They're not vindictive like that."

"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," concluded the insider.

