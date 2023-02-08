Tom Brady Trolls Julian Edelman as Son Jack, 15, Is 'Towering Over' Him in Photo: 'Stopped Growing'

Tom Brady is showing just how grown up his older son is now.

Since announcing his NFL retirement for the second time, the veteran football player, 45, has been spending time with family and friends, including some of his former teammates from the New England Patriots.

Joining in the fun is Brady's son John "Jack" Edward, 15, who appears in a funny photo the quarterback shared on his Instagram Story.

Jack stands back-to-back with retired wide receiver Julian Edelman, visibly a few inches taller than the 5' 10" wide receiver, 36.

"Sorry @edelman11 you stopped growing and now this 15 year old is towering over you ❤️❤️," Brady wrote on the photo.

Along with his announcement last week in an emotional video, the athlete shared several photos throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including some sweet shots with his three kids.

Brady included an adorable throwback snap with Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — whom, along with daughter Vivian, 10, he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen — as they visited him on the sidelines at a New England Patriots game.

The cute photo shows the then-Patriots quarterback crouching on the sidelines, putting an arm around each of his sons as the trio smiles for the camera.

After announcing his second retirement from the sport, Brady was later photographed out with daughter Vivian at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady could be seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she held up the cup for her dad.

Opening up about his split from Bündchen on a previous episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and the supermodel finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.