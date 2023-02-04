Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News

The athlete dropped a series of several photos from throughout his career, including some adorable shots with his kids, after he announced his retirement news Wednesday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on February 4, 2023 09:02 AM
'The Sweet Photos Tom Brady Shared Upon News of His Retirement' - from Tom Brady
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady is remembering early moments in his career with his kids by his side.

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the NFL. Along with his announcement in an emotional video, the athlete shared several photos throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including some sweet shots with his three kids.

Brady included an adorable throwback snap with his sons, John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, as they visited him on the sidelines at a New England Patriots game.

The cute photo shows the then-Patriots quarterback crouching on the sidelines, putting an arm around each of his sons as the trio smiles for the camera.

tom brady
tom brady/instagram

Brady also included various other family moments in the gallery, showing all three of his kids, Jack, Benjamin and daughter Vivian, 10, spending time together.

After announcing his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday, Brady was later photographed out with daughter Vivian, whom he shares with Bündchen, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady could be seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she held up the cup for her dad.

Brady famously announced his first retirement at the start of 2022, before reversing the decision about two months later.

tom brady
tom brady/instagram

Months after his return, speculation of a rift between him and Bündchen materialized. In October, the two finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Opening up about his split from Bündchen on a previous episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and the supermodel finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

