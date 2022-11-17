Tom Brady Takes Kids Out for Pizza After They Return from Costa Rica Trip with Mom Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady enjoyed a tasty afternoon outing with his kids.

The NFL star, who finalized his divorce last month from his wife of 13 years Gisele Bündchen, was seen out with his kids on Wednesday at the pizza restaurant Dellarocco's in Brooklyn Heights, a source told Page Six.

"Brady was having lunch with his kids… They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas," the insider told the outlet.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, 45, shares son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, with ex Bündchen. His outing at the pizzeria comes just days after Bündchen visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, with their kids on Saturday.

A source told PEOPLE that the trio was joined by Bündchen's jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and other children and adults, including one of the kids' school teachers. Despite some reports that Bündchen and Valente are an item, the insider said the two are not romantically involved.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

Brady and Bündchen's kids won't be hindered from seeing either of their parents following the pair's divorce, a source close to the NFL star told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Following the former couple's split last month, their kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want," the insider said.

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," the source continued. "They're not vindictive like that."

"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," concluded the insider.

After the pair finalized their expedient divorce, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, will remain in Tampa and Bündchen, 42, will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.