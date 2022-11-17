Tom Brady Takes Kids Out for Pizza After They Return from Costa Rica Trip with Mom Gisele Bündchen

The NFL star was seen splitting a pizza with his kids at a restaurant in Brooklyn Heights on Wednesday, a source told Page Six

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 06:23 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Photo: Gotham/GC

Tom Brady enjoyed a tasty afternoon outing with his kids.

The NFL star, who finalized his divorce last month from his wife of 13 years Gisele Bündchen, was seen out with his kids on Wednesday at the pizza restaurant Dellarocco's in Brooklyn Heights, a source told Page Six.

"Brady was having lunch with his kids… They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas," the insider told the outlet.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, 45, shares son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, with ex Bündchen. His outing at the pizzeria comes just days after Bündchen visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, with their kids on Saturday.

A source told PEOPLE that the trio was joined by Bündchen's jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and other children and adults, including one of the kids' school teachers. Despite some reports that Bündchen and Valente are an item, the insider said the two are not romantically involved.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

Brady and Bündchen's kids won't be hindered from seeing either of their parents following the pair's divorce, a source close to the NFL star told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Following the former couple's split last month, their kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want," the insider said.

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> and family
Gisele Bundchen Instagram

"The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want," the source continued. "They're not vindictive like that."

"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," concluded the insider.

After the pair finalized their expedient divorce, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, will remain in Tampa and Bündchen, 42, will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Related Articles
HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 03: Gisele Bundchen during her visit of Thalia Book Store on April 3, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Travels to Costa Rica with Her Kids — and Their Jiu-Jitsu Instructors
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Will Have 'Full Access' to Both Parents After Divorce: Source
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Tells Him He Needs a 'Happy Face' After Seeing His Game-Day Scowls
Tom Brady Says Daughter Vivian Wants Him to Show His 'Happy Face,' Jokes About His Signature Scowl
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Says He 'Never Imagined' Son Would Play Football: 'Great Highlights of My Life'
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady Tears Up While Talking About Fatherhood
Tom Brady Takes His Kids to the Movies Hours After He and Gisele Bündchen Finalized Divorce
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady 'Didn't Want Kids to Have Divorced Parents,' Source Says After Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Brings His Kids to Hand Out Meals at Florida Food Bank After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady Spends Weekend with Kids amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Source Says They Have 'Same Goal'
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady Says He's 'Really Focused' on His Children amid Divorce: 'I Want to Be a Great Father'
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian as His 'Number One Cheerleader': 'Excited for Her Dad'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field looking disappointed after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022.
Tom Brady 'Didn't Want' to Divorce Gisele Bündchen, Says Source: 'This Was Not Tom's Idea'
tom brady kids halloween
Tom Brady Jokes About Being Grim Reaper, Shares Photo Trick-or-Treating with Kids After Divorce