Tom Brady spent an evening out with his kids shortly after finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, was seen taking daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, to the movies Friday night in Hyde Park, Florida.

Brady dressed casually for the outing in a dark sweatshirt, white pants and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers hat as he carried a camouflage duffel bag. Ben opted for shorts, a t-shirt and sandals while his sister sported an oversized hoodie, leggings and flip flops.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Brady was spending the weekend in Tampa with his and Bündchen's kids as he practiced with the Buccaneers, following Friday's news that the pair was filing for divorce, which was quickly finalized later that day.

"He is always happy when he is with his kids," the source added. "The kids have slowly been getting used to spending separate time with Tom and Gisele. They lived separately for months."

After the pair finalized their expedient divorce on Friday, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, had all three of his kids present to cheer him on in the Buccaneers' home opener last month. While his kids were present, Bündchen was notably absent.

"Football is such a big draw to him," a source previously told PEOPLE in September. "Something's got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him."

In an interview this summer with Elle, Bündchen said that she has her "concerns" about Brady continuing to play, especially when it comes to their kids.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the Brazilian model said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

"But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."