Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good"

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 03:55 PM

Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami.

In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers with a white t-shirt for the outing while his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, wears a pair of green jodhpurs and a pink tee.

Along with Vivian, Brady also shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, with Bündchen, as well as son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brady frequently joins his little girl at her riding lessons, sharing a photo on his Instagram Story at an outdoor ring with Vivian earlier this week, one day before his announcement.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>
tom brady/instagram

In the photo, taken from outside of the ring, Vivian sat confidently on a horse as she trotted around the perimeter with the sun shining in the background.

"My Heart ❤️," wrote Brady.

In an emotional video posted Wednesday morning, Brady said that he was retiring "for good" this time, in reference to his decision to retire and then unretire over the course of 40 days last year.

Brady famously announced his first retirement at the start of 2022, before reversing the decision about two months later.

Months after his return, speculation of a rift between him and Bündchen materialized. In October, the two finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"; Gisele and family
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Tom Brady Instagram

Opening up about his split from Bündchen on a previous episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Brady said that he is "really focused" on his children after he and the supermodel finalized their divorce.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children," he shared.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady continued. "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

