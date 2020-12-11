Tom Brady Is 'Very Active' and 'Super Tight' with Son Jack, 13: 'He Loves Football,' Source Says

Tom Brady's older son is taking a liking to football!

A source tells PEOPLE that the NFL quarterback's 13-year-old boy John “Jack” Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, "loves football" and the father-son duo are known to practice the sport together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tom and Jack are super tight," the source says. "He loves football. Tom's very active with him. He's always spotted out with him. Parents have seen him playing football in the schoolyard with Jack and his classmates, pre-COVID."

Though he just sold his New York City apartment and is house hunting in Los Angeles, a source adds to PEOPLE that Brady, now quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, maintains a "huge presence" in the Big Apple because Jack lives there with his mom Moynahan, 49.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an interview with Howard Stern in April, Brady opened up about whether he wants his sons to follow in his footsteps on the football field.

"I would never want for them to be 'Tom Brady’s son' playing football. I don’t like that at all," he said at the time, per USA Today. "But from a team, camaraderie, discipline, I think there’s something about contact sports that teaches you a lot about discipline, respect, mutual respect for your opponent that you don’t get in non-contact sports."

Brady and Bündchen marked their younger two children's birthdays earlier this month. For Vivian's 8th, the dad posted a photo of her and brother Benjamin with their arms around one another while sitting outside.

"HBD 8th birthday Vivi!" Brady began the caption on Instagram. "You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for! You are so loved (and always protected by your big brothers)! ❤️"