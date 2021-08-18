Tom Brady Reveals His Son Jack, 13, Is the Buccaneers' New Ball Boy: He Takes It 'Very Seriously'

Tom Brady's son Jack is joining his dad on the football field.

On Tuesday, the NFL star, 44, shared that his 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan, signed on as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' newest ball boy.

The father of three revealed the exciting news in a series of slides on his Instagram Stories featuring his teenage son decked out in Buccaneers gear.

"Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week..." Brady wrote alongside a shot of Jack cradling a football on the sidelines.

"He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously," he says, adding on the next slide, "...just like his dad!"

Left: Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram Center: Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram Right: Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram

The quarterback, who won his seventh Super Bowl this year in his first season with the Buccaneers, also included a shot of his son running across the football field as well as a picture of the father-son duo having a chat on the turf.

Brady is also dad to daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11, with wife Gisele Bündchen.

The football star recently opened up in a recent interview about the "sacrifice" his career has cost his wife and his three children.

During an episode of SiriusXM Town Hall last month, hosted by Jim Gray, Brady said that he wants to play until he's 45 years old before evaluating retirement. "Things change as you get older and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," he said.

"My kids and my family is certainly very important and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too," the athlete said.

The NFL veteran was drafted in 2000 and spent 19 years with the New England Patriots before making his Buccaneers debut in 2020.

In April, the quarterback touched on his support from Bündchen, whom he married in 2009, during an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America.